War Eagles Air Museum celebrates 3rd annual Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza

today at 12:07 PM
Published 12:15 PM

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- About 1,000 people gathered to celebrate the 3rd annual Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza at the War Eagles Air Museum.

It took place at from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23rd at 8012 Airport Rd.

Dominique Clark, Director of Marketing War Eagles Air Museum, said it featured over 15,000 Easter eggs hidden around the museum, portraits with the Easter Bunny, and aviation workshops.

The Easter bunny also arrived via helicopter.

Event-goers told ABC-7 they were excited to take part in it and said it's something they look forward to every year.

The War Eagles Air Museum will also be holding a Christmas event in December.

Brianna Perez

