State Senator César J. Blanco Hosts 10th Annual Citizenship Workshop

EL PASO, Texas – Senator César J. Blanco held his 10th Annual Citizenship workshop. It happened in partnership with Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and Estrella Del Paso. They provided guidance and support to individuals on their journey to attaining U.S. Citizenship. The Citizenship Workshop offered assistance with the N-400 application, a critical step in the naturalization process. Participants received support from volunteers and experts.

Senator César J. Blanco issued the following statement: "This Citizenship Workshop is a vital resource for individuals embarking on the path to citizenship. Our office recognizes the complexities and challenges of the naturalization process, and we are committed to providing comprehensive support, making the path to citizenship more attainable. A heartfelt thank you to Las American Immigrant Advocacy Center and Estrella Del Paso for their partnership and dedication to supporting the families and communities in Senate District 29.”