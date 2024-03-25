UTEP names new Dean of Business

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – The University of Texas at El Paso has named John Hadjimarcou, Ph.D., the new dean of the Woody L. Hunt College of Business. Hadjimarcou has served as interim dean of the college since August 2023.

“John has served this University for nearly three decades,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “I am not surprised that, following a national search, he has emerged as the right person to lead a college that is actively working to become the nation’s leader in research and scholarship on U.S.-Mexico trade.”

Hadjimarcou joined UTEP in 1994 as an assistant professor of marketing, and was appointed Chair of the Department of Marketing, Management and Supply Chain in 2006. Hadjimarcou currently serves as Endowed Chair for the Center for the Study of Western Hemispheric Trade.

"As a member of the faculty at the Hunt College of Business, and later as its interim dean, I've had the great fortune to witness the resilience and potential of our students and faculty firsthand,” Hadjimarcou said. “I am honored and thankful for this opportunity to lead our college forward, which I will do by fostering innovation and excellence in preparing our students for success in our region and beyond."

Hadjimarcou’s new appointment will begin on Apr. 1. He succeeds James Payne, Ph.D., who served as dean from 2019 to 2023.