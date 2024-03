EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead after a shooting in far east El Paso, early Wednesday morning.

The shooting is said to have occurred at 4470 Rich Beem Blvd.

According to police dispatch, the call came in at 12:54 a.m.

Police say a woman was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.

We know Crimes Against Persons Unit has been called out to the scene.

This is a developing story.