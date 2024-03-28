Additional security at Nolan Richardson Middle School after non-credible threat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Additional security has been added Thursday at Nolan Richardson Middle School in northeast El Paso.

El Paso ISD informed ABC-7 that they're aware of a vague online threat that was made early Thursday.

They say the threat was investigated and was determined to be non-credible.

District and school officials say that EPISD police has been added to an abundance of caution.

Spokesperson for EPISD says "The safety and security of our students and staff remains our highest priority."