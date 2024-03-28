El Paso Animal Services hosting “Stand with Sunny” a prevention of cruelty to animals month campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- “Stand with Sunny Against Animal Cruelty" is this year’s theme is for the annual prevention of cruelty to animals month campaign. It's held by the El Paso Animal Services and the El Paso Police Department Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, aims to heighten awareness of the critical challenges animals face.

Animal Services and El Paso Police say they will work throughout the month to educate the community about how to identify and report types of animal cruelty and neglect, and some of the ways the public can get involved in saving the lives of our pets. The community is invited to “Stand with Sunny” in support of animal cruelty prevention by wearing orange ribbons and using orange light bulbs to illuminate their porch in April. For more information on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, including tips and resources you can visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.