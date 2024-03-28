Skip to Content
News

El Paso Animal Services hosting “Stand with Sunny” a prevention of cruelty to animals month campaign

By
Published 12:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- “Stand with Sunny Against Animal Cruelty" is this year’s theme is for the annual prevention of cruelty to animals month campaign. It's held by the El Paso Animal Services and the El Paso Police Department Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, aims to heighten awareness of the critical challenges animals face.

Animal Services and El Paso Police say they will work throughout the month to educate the community about how to identify and report types of animal cruelty and neglect, and some of the ways the public can get involved in saving the lives of our pets. The community is invited to “Stand with Sunny” in support of animal cruelty prevention by wearing orange ribbons and using orange light bulbs to illuminate their porch in April. For more information on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, including tips and resources you can visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content