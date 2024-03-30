El Paso doctor seeks to inspire others on National Doctors’ Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- March 30th is National Doctors' Day, and a local El Pasoan is seeking to inspire others in the community who may want to join the medical field.

Jesus Guzman, a gastroenterology fellow at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, says he was inspired to enter medical school after being present at a white coat ceremony while working as a theater technician at the Chamizal National Memorial.

“I saw all these young future doctors lining up. And they started talking during the ceremony about how they were about to dedicate their lives to serving others. It was such an unselfish profession where essentially everything that they did, all the hard work they put in, would be to the betterment of others," said Guzman.