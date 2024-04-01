Skip to Content
News

Las Cruces Public Libraries and the Las Cruces Museums to host total solar eclipse watch party

By
New
Published 11:19 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The solar eclipse is a little over a week away. The Las Cruces Public Libraries and the Las Cruces Museums are preparing to host a total solar eclipse watch party from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, at Albert Johnson Park, at the southeast corner of Main Street and Picacho Avenue.

Various fun activities from different community partners will be held, and solar eclipse glasses will be handed out while a limited supply lasts.

If you require accommodation for a disability to participate in this event, you should call Thomas Branigan Memorial Library at least 48 hours in advance at (575) 528-4102 or (575) 528-4008 (TTY).

For information, contact Shuly Serrano, Library Programs Manager, at (575) 528-4085 or by email at oserrano@lascruces.gov.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content