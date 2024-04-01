Las Cruces Public Libraries and the Las Cruces Museums to host total solar eclipse watch party

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The solar eclipse is a little over a week away. The Las Cruces Public Libraries and the Las Cruces Museums are preparing to host a total solar eclipse watch party from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, at Albert Johnson Park, at the southeast corner of Main Street and Picacho Avenue.

Various fun activities from different community partners will be held, and solar eclipse glasses will be handed out while a limited supply lasts.

If you require accommodation for a disability to participate in this event, you should call Thomas Branigan Memorial Library at least 48 hours in advance at (575) 528-4102 or (575) 528-4008 (TTY).

For information, contact Shuly Serrano, Library Programs Manager, at (575) 528-4085 or by email at oserrano@lascruces.gov.