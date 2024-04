Over 700 El Paso Independent School District student participated in the 6th annual Unidos Games.

Students flocked to Burges High School today to participate in a parade. The rainy and cloudy weather cancelled today's event.

To kick off Day 2 tomorrow, there will be a parade of 454 student-athletes from 23 schools for the Unidos Games.

Student-athletes will go head to head in competitions which will include biking, running, and walking.