City of El Paso 915 Tree Keepers Program Accepting Nominations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Department of Community and Human Development is accepting neighborhood nominations for the 915 Tree Keepers Tree Planting program.

The 915 Tree Keepers program allows neighborhoods with low-tree equity scores to adopt trees and grow their block’s canopy cover. Tree Equity Scores are calculated based on how much tree canopy and surface temperature align with income, employment, race, age and health factors.

The City will provide trees and help plant them along residential streets throughout the community.

Interested groups of 5 or more neighbors on the same block/street can apply by following this link. Once an interest form is completed, City staff will contact the applicant to coordinate tree plantings during an appropriate tree planting season.