El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The New Mexico Fraternal Order of Police, Heart for the World Church, and The Salvation will host the Blessing For Our Brave event. The Salvation Army provides support to first responders and brings community unity. Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez and Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story will be the guest speakers.

If you have any questions, contact:

Andrea Narvaez (575) 649-0107 or

Jaime Quezada (575) 932-8784