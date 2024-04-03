Most of El Paso Zoo’s missing prairie dogs found dead in late 2023, report shows

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A report by the United States Department of Agriculture obtained by ABC-7 confirmed most of the prairie dogs that went missing from the El Paso Zoo were found dead.

This is the second time the zoo has had a colony of prairie dogs disappear in the last few years. ABC-7 reported last year that officials first noticed the original colony was missing in March 2022.

According to the USDA report, the zoo introduced a new colony into the same habitat where the original colony lived on August 23, 2023. But an official confirmed that was the last day the new colony was seen.

The report indicates that after several attempts by zoo staff to draw the animals out, the facility began excavating the entire exhibit, section-by-section. It reports that over the coming months, several animals from each of the colonies were found dead, and it wasn't until November 27 they found just three alive, though in poor condition. One of them died the following day.

ABC-7 spoke with the director of the zoo about the report, as well as several other concerns raised by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. We'll bring you Xtra depth on what happened to the prairie dogs, and why the AZA brought up concerns over the facility's work environment and firearm safety measures, Wednesday on ABC-7 at 10.