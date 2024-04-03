Powerball Jackpot hits $1.9 billion dollars 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tonight’s powerball grand prize broke into the top 9th largest jackpots in U.S. Lottery history, according to Texas Lottery. And Texans continue to be caught up in Jackpot fever. The jackpot is now at an estimated $1.9 billion dollars and it'sthe 4th largest in power-ball history. The cash value of tonight’s prize is an estimated $527.3 million dollars.

No one won the jackpot prize on Monday April 11, 2024, but 157,000 Texans won prizes ranging from $4 dollars to $100,000 dollars. The many powerball sales create a much-needed revenue for the public education in Texas, according to the Texas lottery. Tonight's game is the largest prize since 2023. Ernesto Gonzalez, an El Pasoan says he buy 40 to 50 tickets every month. He shared with us what he would do if the won the grand prize: "Uuuuu I would probably, I would probably buy the company I'm working at right now. Now, first five things I will do with the money is help out my family, buy myself a house help the needy and probably buy a car."

Powerball tickets cost $2 dollars and the next drawing is tonight at 10 p.m. Good luck to everyone! If there is no jackpot winner in the next powerball drawing, the grand prize for the Saturday, April 6 drawing will roll to an estimated $1.23 billion.