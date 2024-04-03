Uniform and Special Election is just a few weeks away, voter registration deadline approaching

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The May 2024 Uniform and Special Election is just a few weeks away and the Voter registration deadline is Thursday, April 4, 2024. Ballots will include the Lower Valley Water District, Canutillo Independent School District and City of San Elizario. An applicant must complete and submit a Voter Registration Application at least 30 days before every election. To download and print a VRA an applicant can visit, https://epcountyvotes.com/voter_information/voter_registration . The Elections Department says they will be open until 5:00 p.m. on April 4th to receive any walk-in’s that would like to register to vote. Voters with questions can call (915) 546-2154 or email epelections@epcounty.com .

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.