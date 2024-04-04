El Paso Department of Public Health educates seniors on technology for health

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) is hosting a technology and innovation event at the Fabens Senior Center today as part of their Health Week initiative. DPH will provide educational topics on new technology tools available.

The event aims to help seniors use their cell phones for health-related purposes. The class will cover various topics, including how to track physical activity, add emergency contacts, and set up automatic 911 calls in case of emergencies.

Rosalyn Negron, public health education and prevention specialist with the City of El Paso, told ABC-7 it's important to raise awareness, “Our older generation, they can be a little bit skeptical, but they're also very independent. And so it's really important that they have access and understand how to use those features.”

Eight educators will be on hand to help seniors and answer any questions they may have. The session will be broken up into two groups, "We will have a session for our seniors who have iOS phones or operating systems, and then we'll have another session running simultaneously for the people who don't have an Apple phone," Negron explained.

The session will kick off at 10:00 a.m. at the Fabens Senior Center.

The event, funded by the DPH's CDC Health Equity Grant, aims to reduce health disparities in El Paso communities.

The Department of Public Health covers the entire El Paso County. For more information and resources/classes available click here.