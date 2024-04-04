Las Palmas Medical Center presented a token of appreciation to the El Paso fire station #4

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Las Palmas Medical Center wanted to recognize them for their support in stabilizing and caring for the patients they transport to the hospital. Isela Beanes-Lazcano, administrative director of critical care and emergency services at Las Palmas Medical Center says they really want the firefighters to know that they are part of the team. Joe Ortiz, community health battalion chief with the El Paso Fire Department says the collaboration "allows this teams to really identify how important their jobs are, it also helps with the hospitals and we really understand what we are really in the healthcare industry for and that's really to provide the best service to individuals."

