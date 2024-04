EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) announced she has secured over $19 million dollars for 15 community projects. She says she secured the funds through the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations packages. Congresswoman Escobar will highlight her commitment to ensuring federal dollars are being invested in El Paso.

