CRRUA interim director taking questions at Sunland Park Town Hall Meeting

today at 8:21 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) is inviting residents to share concerns and ask questions at “Celebramos Nuestra Hispanidad Sunland Park Town Hall Meeting.”

CRRUA Interim Director, Juan Crosby will be at the town hall meeting to address concerns about water contamination in the community.

The Sunland Park town hall meeting is Friday, April 5 at the City of Sunland Park Council Chambers. It is located at 1000 McNutt Rd, Suite A.

The town hall meeting will be an in-person event only.

Isabel Garcia

