Top-Seeded Liberty Holds Off No. 4 NM State for Championship Final Berth

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Following a six-run first inning, No. 2 WKU cruised to a 7-2 victory over No. 4 NM State on Friday afternoon at the NM State Softball Complex, securing a spot in Saturday’s CUSA Championship Final at Noon MT on CBS Sports Network.

The Hilltoppers (33-19-1) plated all six runs before an out was recorded as Taylor Sanders hit a three-run tank to open the scoring, and tournament hero Sophie Weber followed with a bases-clearing double. Weber also hit a solo shot to cap WKU’s scoring and finished with four RBI.

WKU ace Katie Gardner (16-12) dazzled in a complete game effort with five strikeouts, no walks and just two runs on five hits. Jaileen Mancha (12-10) suffered the loss after giving up the Tops’ six first-inning scores.

The 7-2 loss forced the Aggies (30-24) to play No. 1 Liberty at 5 p.m. MT on Friday.

Game Two:

No. 1 Liberty fended off a comeback attempt by No. 4 NM State in a 5-3 Lady Flame triumph on Friday evening at the NM State Softball Complex.

A two-run blast from Sierra Kersten gave Liberty (35-23) a four-run cushion heading into the final frame, which was quickly cut in half by a two-run shot off the bat of the Aggies’ (30-25) Kendall Lunar.

However, winning pitcher Elena Escobar (13-5) forced a lineout to seal the victory and tie the bow on a complete-game effort. She struck out four and scattered just four hits. Desirae Spearman (8-4) suffered the loss after giving up the Lady Flames' go-ahead runs in the fourth inning.

Liberty struck first on a solo shot from Rachel Roupe ​in the fourth, and Brooke Roberts continued to be a force from the seven hole with a pair of RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings.

The win sets up a matchup with No. 2 WKU in Saturday’s CUSA Championship Final at Noon MT on CBS Sports Network.