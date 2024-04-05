Skip to Content
Solar eclipse in the Borderland: How to prepare and what to expect

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People in the Borderland will have the opportunity to experience a partial solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

While this will only be partial in El Paso, other areas in Texas will be able to see a total solar eclipse, an event that only happens in the same place around 400 years.

Watch ABC-7 tonight for recommendations and what you can expect from this total solar eclipse ahead of time.

Tune in to ABC-7 Xtra Sunday edition for in depth coverage of the solar eclipse and watch Monday starting at 11 a.m. for more complete coverage.

Tony Gutierrez

