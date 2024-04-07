Sixth annual Coach Archie Duran Memorial Run takes place in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Runners helped make a difference for high schoolers across El Paso, and it was all in the name of someone who many say made such a huge impact on the northeast.

Around 280 runners showed up for Sunday’s 5K and mile fun run/walk at Nation’s Tobin Park.

It was the sixth consecutive run in memory of former Jefferson and Irvin High School teacher and coach, Archie Duran, who died in a bus crash in 2017 on the way back from a sports trip.

ABC-7 spoke with Juan Duran, brother of Archie on Sunday, who said the run represents the heroism of teachers.

“We appreciate them, we thank them, and of course we salute them," said Duran.

"That’s what Archie represented, he was an unsung hero for his students. We’re proud to have this race," he added.

Duran said his brother truly cared about helping his students and his community, and added his attitude was contagious.

Bobby Stives, principal of Irvin High School, said the run is an incredible support for students in northeast El Paso.

“We’re extremely grateful for the efforts that they’re putting in to actually help support the community," said Stives.

Registration was thirty dollars per runner, and last year, twenty-two one-thousand dollar scholarships were handed out to high school seniors.

“Archie always wanted to make a difference, he always wanted to volunteer, and help people, and he was fun-loving," said Duran.

Duran added he hopes to continue to build the turnout as the years continue to come.