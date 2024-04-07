With less than 24 hours left until the 2024 solar eclipse, El Pasoans prepare for the celestial event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With less than 24 hours left until the 2024 solar eclipse, El Pasoans are preparing by educating themselves. Many gathered to learn more about eclipses at Sunday's El Paso Science Festival.

"Just to be able to see in real life how everything that we study, and how the Earth moves and orbits and everything... it's pretty cool," said Michael, an El Pasoan who attended the festival.

Michael and his family were some of the hundreds of El Pasoans to listen to a presentation given about solar eclipses at the festival. The presentation was meant to educate families ahead of Monday's celestial event.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. ABC-7 spoke with an expert about the science, and the history behind the phenomenon. Tune into ABC-7 at 10 to learn more, and check back for updates.