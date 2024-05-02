Mississippi Republicans revive bill to regulate transgender bathroom use in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Republican-led Legislature has completed a last-ditch effort to revive a bill to regulate transgender people’s use of bathrooms, locker rooms and dormitories in public education buildings. The bill would require all public education institutions to equip their buildings with single-sex spaces. Lawmakers pushed the proposal through the House and Senate in the final days of their four-month session. That came after negotiations between the chambers broke down on an earlier proposal. Republicans say they received a flurry of messages urging them to bring the bill back to life. Democrats say the bill would put transgender people at risk.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

