Bel Air High School to host State gymnastics competition
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Ysleta ISD is hosting the Texas High School Gymnastic Coaches Association (THSGCA) state championship meet at Bel Air High School's Athletic Complex, located at 731 N. Yarbrough Drive, 79915. It will take happen Friday and Saturday, May 3rd and 4th at 8 a.m. The state championships will bring together gymnasts from across Texas to compete in various categories where they will demonstrate their skill precision and athleticism.