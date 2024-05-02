Bel Air High School to host State gymnastics competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Ysleta ISD is hosting the Texas High School Gymnastic Coaches Association (THSGCA) state championship meet at Bel Air High School's Athletic Complex, located at 731 N. Yarbrough Drive, 79915. It will take happen Friday and Saturday, May 3rd and 4th at 8 a.m. The state championships will bring together gymnasts from across Texas to compete in various categories where they will demonstrate their skill precision and athleticism.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.