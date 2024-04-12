El Paso Dental Society to provide free dental treatment and education at SISD

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dental students in the Socorro Independent School District Health Professions Academy will be assisting the El Paso District Dental Society and the Texas Mission of Mercy organization to provide free dental treatment and education to about 800 patients from El Paso County and surrounding areas. This will happen Friday, April 12, 2024 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Socorro High School. The initiative aims to underscore the importance of good dental hygiene.

Culinary arts students at Socorro High School will be providing meals for the volunteers that will be working to provide free dental services to community members. The HPA dental students will be assisting with x-rays, data entry, chairside assistance, supplies, vitals registration and documenting patient information.

The dental clinic will begin with a treatment instruction presentation at 6:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcomed until capacity is filled. The first patients will be in chairs at 7 a.m. Services provided will be cleanings, fillings, and extractions.