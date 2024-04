This was part of the website's annual reader's choice awards. The awards highlight travel and dining destinations each year across the country. A group of editors evaluate nominations to select a final set that are then voted on by the public.

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The village of Ruidoso was ranked fourth in USA Today's Top 10 Small Town Cultural Scenes.

