Skip to Content
News

One person dead following a crash on I-10 East near Copia St.

KVIA
By
today at 2:35 AM
Published 2:44 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- One person is dead following a crash on I-10 near Copia, according to El Paso Police.

The crash has closed all eastbound lanes on I-10 as Special Traffic Investigators conduct their investigation.

Police say the call came in just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. They say the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

It was first reported that one person suffered serious injuries but police dispatch says the person has died as a result of the crash.

It is unknown at this time when I-10 eastbound will reopen.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content