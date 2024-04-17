One person dead following a crash on I-10 East near Copia St.

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- One person is dead following a crash on I-10 near Copia, according to El Paso Police.

The crash has closed all eastbound lanes on I-10 as Special Traffic Investigators conduct their investigation.

Police say the call came in just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. They say the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

It was first reported that one person suffered serious injuries but police dispatch says the person has died as a result of the crash.

It is unknown at this time when I-10 eastbound will reopen.