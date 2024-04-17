Two arrested in connection with a Las Cruces stash house

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Two people have been arrested by New Mexico State Police in connection with hiding undocumented individuals in a Las Cruces neighborhood.

On Friday, March 12, an officer pulled over a Chevrolet SUV along Interstate 10, according to investigators.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by police as 40-year-old Albert Torres. Officers also identified his passenger as 37-year-old Victoria Cabrales.

Police say, the officer noticed nervous behavior and inconsistent statements from the pair. Torres did not have a driver's license and was asked to exit the vehicle.

That is when the officer saw "drug paraphernalia" fall from Torres' lap.

Cabrales was also asked to exit the vehicle due to "suspicious behavior."

During this time, the officer found what they suspected to be methamphetamine on Torres.

A handgun was also found and was reported stolen. Torres and Cabrales were arrested.

Torres and Cabrales then told the officer they were taking food to a residence that had undocumented individuals. They also told the officer that there was potentially more firearms inside the residence.

After obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, officers found two firearms, more methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, investigators say.

At the residence, officers found 16 undocumented individuals locked in a room with no food, water, or communication device. They were turned over to Border Patrol.

Both Torres and Cabrales are now at the Doña Ana County Detention Center for their charges that include receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, attempt to commit a felony, and transportation or possession of a firearm.