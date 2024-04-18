Skip to Content
City of El Paso hosts “Our Community Salutes” event honoring enlisted high school seniors

today at 12:22 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In collaboration with Fort Bliss and El Paso County, the City of El Paso recognized high school seniors today who are enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The event was held at UTEP's Undergraduate Learning Center Building and was available to students and their families.

"Our Community Salutes" is a national non-profit organization which helps communities honor and support local high school seniors who are expected to join U.S. Armed Forces after graduation.

Valeria Medina

