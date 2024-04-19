Skip to Content
Father of El Paso toddler from last month’s Amber Alert wanted for harrassment

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The father of a two-year-old El Paso boy who was at the center of an Amber Alert last month appeared again on the El Paso Police Department's most wanted list this week.

30-year-old Miguel Angel Montoya is wanted for harassment. He has been wanted since April 8.

EPPD asks that anyone with information Montoya's location should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information here.

Kerry Mannix

