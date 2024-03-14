Watch Live: 2-year-old at center of El Paso Amber Alert recovered safe after SWAT standoff

Update: In a news conference minutes after the end of the SWAT standoff, a police spokesperson said that it is too early to release details on Kenji's or Miguel's condition. Both are receiving medical evaluations right now.

Update: Police say the child that was recovered was Kenji Montoya, the child at the center of the El Paso Amber Alert that went out this morning. He is safe and is in police care.

The suspect, Kenji's father Miguel Montoya, is in custody and is unharmed, according to police.

Right now Miguel Montoya is charged with aggravated kidnapping, although police say other charges could be pending.

Update: A source close to the situation says that the SWAT team successfully got a child out of the motel room at the center of the situation. The suspect is in custody.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police are gathered around the Studio 6 motel on the 1300 block of Lomaland Drive in East El Paso.

In addition to a large police presence, the SWAT team is on the scene.

Police have been on the scene for more than an hour. ABC-7 has three crews in the area, but our access to the scene has been limited.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the situation.