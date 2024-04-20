Camera captures mobile home fire moments before neighbors help rescue one person

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 obtained exclusive doorbell video of a mobile home fire moments before neighbors helped rescue one person.

Benjamin Santana, a neighbor in the area, says he woke up to a loud explosion, which caused him to look through his window and see that a fire was occurring. As he went outside, Santana says they heard somebody calling for help.

"We brought her out of the mobile home. We had to take a fence down that was covering the window and bring her down since she wanted to jump out from the window and would have hurt herself," said Santana.

El Paso Fire Department confirmed one person died in this mobile home fire in the Lower Valley.

EPFD is currently investigating the incident.