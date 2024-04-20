Skip to Content
One dead after fire in El Paso’s Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead after a fire in a mobile home in El Paso's Lower Valley Saturday, the El Paso Fire Department confirmed.

According to a post from EPFD on the social media site X, it happened at the 7260 block of Alameda Ave Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to a condition 1 fire, which is the least severe classification of fires.

Officials said they are investigating. ABC-7 will update you as more details become available.

