Las Cruces Municipal Water System announces they meet National Primary Drinking Water regulations

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces water system annouonced they currently meets the newly released National Primary Drinking Water Regulation (NPDWR) rule set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for PFAS health standards. According to Las Cruces Municipal Water, on April 10, 2024, the EPA finalized the NPDWR that established legally enforceable levels, also known as Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL), for six PFAS in drinking water. The table for the EPA's established MCLGs and MCLs is available online by clicking here.

Las Cruces Utilities says they sampled all active and inactive City-owned well sites in Las Cruces to test for PFAS in preparation for the upcoming EPA NPDWR. The Water samples collected and analyzed from all 64 City wells, initial results reported all wells are in compliance, according to the City of Las Cruces.