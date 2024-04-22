O’Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy hosting grand opening for school’s garden in honor of Earth Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In celebration of Earth Day 2024, O'Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy located at 1800 Leroy Bonse Drive, opened a garden for the school. They organized gardening projects for the students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. School administrators, teachers and Pre-K, kindergarten and first grade students participated in the different activities. Students are to plant seeds and participate in garden decorating activities such as chalk art, rock painting, and making sun catchers.

The O'Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy, which opened in the fall of 2023, says they offer a challenging learning environment that includes social-emotional learning to help students develop a strong foundation for childhood and a healthy outlook on life.