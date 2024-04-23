Economic impacts new Sunset Amphitheater will have in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso announced during city council on April 23 that a new amphitheater will be built at the former Cohen Stadium area in Northeast El Paso.

The project is set to build the $80-million venue, and City Council approved a $30.9 million performance-based initiative agreement during the meeting.

City officials said the amphitheater will have the potential to generate a $5.4 Billion impact for the El Paso community.

UTEP's Professor of Economics and Finance Tom Fullerton says the main objective of this amphitheater is to create a lot of high-profile entertainment options for the city and the region.

"What it probably means is that the market size of Las Cruces, El Paso, and Juarez, collectively has reached their threshold of what is required for these special types of entertainment venues that this company has invested in other regions," Dr. Fullerton said.

Some nearby Northeast El Paso residents also said they like the idea of reviving the former Cohen Stadium area. Others like the idea of having more entertainment and retail close to their homes.