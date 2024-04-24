Juarez Mayor’s house raided by Chihuahua state authorities

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Tuesday evening, several law enforcement agencies raided the house owned by Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

The lead agency in the investigation was the Chihuahua's 'Fiscalía Anticorrupción,' or the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The state's main prosecutor, Abelardo Valenzuela said in a news conference they conducted this raid at the Mayor's house because they are investigating its owner, Daniel Pando.

Pando is being investigated for corruption acts who is renting the house to the Mayor of Juárez.

Mayor Pérez Cuéllar has a leasing contract at this property who has been paying since he moved there.

According to El Diario de Juárez, state and local police officers along with the investigation agency conducted the raid.

Another property is under investigation next to the one where the Mayor of Juárez lives which is under the same owner, Pando.

These two properties are under investigation for probable illicit acquisition, according to what was said last night by special prosecutor Valenzuela.

Mayor Pérez Cuéllar is currently under a "hiatus" term seeking reelection for Mayor this upcoming Summer.

'Morena,' Pérez Cuéllar's political party accused these acts by state authorities of "political intimidation."

In a statement, Morena political party said:

"We condemn these acts that occurred with unnecessary use of public safety officials, who with guns intervened in the house where the children and the mayor's wife live."