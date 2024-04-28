Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band boost morale at Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas - (KVIA) - Gary Sinise is an actor both on the big screen, stage and television series, a producer and musician best known for the Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band.

It is a part of the Gary Sinise Foundation founded in 2011 which supports veterans, first responders and their families.

"September 11th happened. Then, you know, we started deploying, you know, to Afghanistan and Iraq and people started getting hurt," said Sinise. "You know, I just felt like there was something I could do to to let them know that, that we're behind them."

The Oscar-nominated star, played Lieutenant Dan in the blockbuster Forest Gump, a wounded Army veteran which he says was a role that changed his life.

"The story of Lieutenant Dan is a powerful good story, you know? And it's a happy ending story, which is it's, you know, for somebody who gets wounded in battle, we want them to end up, you know, doing well. And that's what happens." said Sinise, "It was a significant role in helping me to help other people who are serving our country."

He has worked with military support organizations to give back to the troops and their families for their sacrifice.

"It just feels good to see the support from Lieutenant Dan," said Staff Sgt. J.J. Edgmon an Army flight medic who has served for 16 years. "So it just means a lot to us, I think for soldiers overall, for the morale. I mean, to have a concert out here in our park and just everyone get to come out and have a good time."

Sinise is a three-time Tony Award nominee, received an Obie award for Best Director, was nominated for Best Supporting actor for Forrest Gump, and an Emmy and two SAG awards. He is also a New York Times Best Selling author, and has received numerous humanitarian awards and recognitions, including the Presidential Citizen Medal, the second highest honor an American can receive.