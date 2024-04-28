Make-A-Wish Serving El Paso hosts their 6th annual Walk for Wishes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Make-A-Wish Serving El Paso hosted their 6th annual Walk for Wishes to create support for El Paso children facing critical illnesses.

Kim Elenez, CEO and president of Make-A-Wish Serving El Paso, said over 750 runners and walkers participated in today's event.

“When we are able to grant a wish for a child, it's hope. It tells them that they matter, and it gives them control back in some really uncontrollable situations. And just to see the light on their faces, families, and siblings. It's just wonderful," said Elenez.

Elenez also said every dollar raised in El Paso stays here for El Paso kids battling critical illnesses.

This year's event was held at the Shoppes at Solana and was the first time the organization held the walk since COVID.