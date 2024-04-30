Additional meeting needed for Pellicano Widening Project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An additional meeting is needed, this time with the Federal Highway Administration to move forward with the Pellicano Widening Project, according to Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority officials.

On Monday, County Commissioners received an update from C.R.R.M.A executive director Raymond Telles. He told commissioners that on Thursday, April 25 they met with the Texas Department of Transportation and said the meeting "somewhat productive." Telles said that TXDOT needs input from FHWA to move forward.

He later informed commissioners that the additional meeting is needed with FHWA since federal funding is being used.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Carlos Leon informed Telles that the public is awaiting positive news.

The project has been stalled for nearly two-years since the contractor hired filed for bankruptcy.

The project was supposed to expand Pellicano Dr. from Loop 375 to Darrington Rd. to a six lane street.

"This is a very long and complicated and complex issue. There's not going to be a fix in the near term. I think it's important that you hear it and that the public hears it," says Telles.

"I'm just voicing what the public is telling us. Extremely disappointing. Extremely, uh, we get to a point there might be some hope but its dashed," says commissioner Leon.

Telles told commissioners it is a long process forward for the project. He says despite being almost in the same place two years ago that progress has been made from the litigation stand-point.

Telles confirmed a hearing is expected this summer from the bankruptcy side.

Assistant county attorney informed commissioners that outside legal counsel for county commissioners was present at the meeting with TXDOT.

Commissioners were brief by outside counsel during executive session Mitch Moss.

No word on when C.R.R.M.A will meet with FHWA.