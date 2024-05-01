El Paso ISD beginning discussions on “district redesign”, campus closures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District is beginning discussions on how to "redesign" the district. The redesign process will include "assessing facilities", as well as closing down and consolidating campuses, according to a statement on the district's website.

In an interview with El Paso Matters, Superintendent Diana Sayaverda said the district still doesn't know how many or which of its 76 campuses could be affected, but that high schools aren't included in this consolidation process at this point.

Tonight was the first meeting for the "Destination District Redesign," and there will be nine more meetings throughout May, all occurring at 5:30 p.m.: