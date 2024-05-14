City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Opens Registration for Club Rec Summer Camp

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department announced registration is now open for the Club Rec Summer Camp. The program is open to youth ages 6 to 12 and there is a Teen Leaders option for youth ages 13 to 16. The price is $40 per week, per child, or $20 per week, per youth for the Teen Leaders Program. Parents can also apply for youth scholarships to help offset costs.

“Club Rec offers a safe and fun environment for children during the summer,” said Parks and Recreation Director Pablo Caballero. “Not only does the program offer fun activities, but it strengthens social skills and emphasizes physical health, stress reduction, and productive use of leisure time.”

These recreation and community centers will provide Club Rec Summer Camps, Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress Ave. Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge Dr. Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center, 3001 Parkwood St. Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr. Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, 709 Lomita Dr. The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. and Wayne Thornton Community Center at Grandview, 3134 Jefferson Ave. For more information about the City of El Paso’s Club Rec Summer Camp, call (915) 212-0393 or visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/parks.