Parents frustrated, say Lundy Elementary is not providing information on investigation into teacher of the year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Parents at Lundy Elementary School reached out the ABC 7 after they say the school mishandled a situation involving their children and an investigation into a teacher.

Parents say that on April 25, 2024 their children were taking the STAAR test in Mrs. Schuster's class. The teacher was pulled out of the classroom and replaced with a campus teaching coach.

Parents say their children were subsequently asked questions by district official regarding the Schuster's actions during the STAAR test. Parents allege the students were then told to sign statements and told not to discuss this matter with other students. Parents say they were not present while school officials spoke to the students.

When parents confronted school officials, they say the school officials told them the matter under investigation and they couldn't provide more information. Parents tell ABC-7 they are frustrated that the school is not providing more information about the investigation.

