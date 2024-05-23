UTEP celebrating 50th anniversary of MBA Program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso’s Woody L. Hunt College of Business Administration is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Master of Business Administration program. The program launched in the 1973-1974 academic year and has graduated more 2,845 students since its inception. MBA alumni, current MBA students, faculty and community members commemorate the milestone at the Starlight Event Center on May 22nd.

“The MBA was life-changing for me and I’ve been able to implement what I learned into my own company,” he said. “I know there are a lot of MBA options out there, but a UTEP MBA is going to give you the tools to be a better professional. Why not invest in a program that has the tools, the history and the best professionals?”

“Fifty years later and we’re still going strong,” Hadjimarcou said.” That speaks to the resiliency of the program. We are successful because of the tremendous value that we offer. Students can get a high-quality business education at a very reasonable price. We’ve also been able to adapt to the market and change our programs accordingly, but we’ve never compromised the quality.” UTEP's MBA program continues to see steady enrollment and a wait list for its new Online MBA, said Sacnité Ramos, director of the Graduate Business Center.