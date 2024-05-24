El Paso Community College District 4 Trustee resigns to take role of El Paso County Attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College District 4 Trustee, Christina Sanchez, resigned from her role on the board on May 22nd to take on her new position as elected El Paso County Attorney.

District 4 represents parts of Central, the Lower Valley, West, and South El Paso.

Sanchez served as EPCC's District 4 Trustee since 2019.

The EPCC Board of Trustees is now accepting applications for the District 4 position. The person sworn in will assume the role until District 4's terms ends, which is in May 2025. The deadline to submit your application is Friday, June 7th, 2024.

The board will review applications and hold interviews the week of June 10th.

