SISD to begin annual summer free meal service program June 3r

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From June 3rd through June 27th all children 18 and under at participating schools can receive a free nutritious meals this summer. The Socorro Independent School District’s Child Nutrition Services Department will offer the free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. There is no fees or proof of income required. Children just show up to participate. The summer menu will be at the SISD meal viewer at: https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/socorro.

The SISD schools participating in the summer meal program are: Socorro High School, Montwood High School, Americas High School, El Dorado High School, Eastlake High School, Pebble Hills High School, SSG. Manuel P. Puentes Middle School, Robert R. Rojas Elementary School, Hueco Elementary School, Myrtle Cooper Elementary, Benito Martinez Elementary, Jane A. Hambric School, Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy, Mission Ridge Elementary School, Purple Heart Elementary School.