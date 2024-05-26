City Spray Parks now open ahead of summer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has opened its spray parks this Memorial Day weekend ahead of summer.

These parks are free and open to the public and can be activated through water flow controls found in the playgrounds.

There are nine city-owned spray parks open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Locations:

Sue Young Spray Park, 9730 Diana Dr.

Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree Ln.

Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson Ave.

Pavo Real Enhanced Spray Park, 9301 Alameda Ave.

Westside Community Spray Park, 7400 High Ridge Dr.

Marty Robbins Spray Park, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Braden Aboud Memorial Spray Park, 4325 River Bend Dr.

Salvador Rivas Jr. Spray Park,12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.

Chamizal Community Spray Park, 2119 Cypress Ave.

Joela Granado, a visitor to the spray park, said she brings her nieces every summer two to three times a week.

“Personally, I think this is a brilliant idea to have. I wish they had had this in my day. We used to have to run through sprinklers to get the same effect,” said Granado.

Parents like Daniela Alvarado told ABC-7 that this is something her kids look forward to every year.

“The kids have been looking forward to this and it's a great opportunity for the kids to have a play date and cool off in the sun," said Alvarado.

The city has one spray park designated specifically for dogs, the K-9 Agent Bulder Memorial Dog Spray Park, located at 9301 Alameda.

The City will also have two splash pads located at San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W Mills Ave., and El Paso Zoo Hunt Family Desert Springs (paid admission), 4001 E. Paisano Dr.