One person rescued at Hueco Tanks by county search and rescue team

Update: 6:31 p.m. - The Sheriff's Office said injuries were not major.

Update: 5:48 p.m. - The Sheriff's Office says the person injured at Hueco Tanks State Park has been rescued.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff says members of the county search and rescue team are working to safely rescue an injured party at Hueco Tanks State Park.

The crews were called out about 2 p.m. Sunday after reports of one person injuring their ankle.

Efforts are ongoing, and no other major injuries have been reported.

Hueco Tanks State Park is located between the Franklin and Hueco Mountains in east El Paso County.

It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2021 and has hiking, bouldering and rock climbing and camping.