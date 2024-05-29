Skip to Content
Senator César Blanco attends El Paso Central Business Association’s May luncheon as guest speaker

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Central Business Association (CBA) announced its May luncheon. The guest speaker being Texas State Senator representing El Paso, Cesar Blanco. The event being hosted Wednesday, May 29th at 12:00 p.m. at the El Paso Convention Center.

The CBA luncheon provides business leaders and stakeholders in the downtown El Paso area the opportunity to come together, network, and engage with our community's decision-makers. CBA considers it a platform for meaningful discussions and exchange of ideas that will help shape the future of our city.

