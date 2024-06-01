Skip to Content
6th Annual Music & Arts Conservatory by The Salvation Army

SALVATION ARMY
Published 1:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This summer, The Salvation Army invites children ages 8-14 to join the 6th Annual Music & Arts Conservatory, offering a transformative opportunity.

With a focus on accessibility, the program requires only a $30 registration fee, providing free loaner equipment, curriculum materials, and classes.

Scheduled from June 10 to July 7, 8:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and deadline to register is June 4th.

To secure a spot, call 915-544-9811 today.

Additionally, The Salvation Army welcomes instrument donations and other forms of support.

Visit salvationarmyelpaso.org for more details.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

